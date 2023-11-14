The Examiner
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Builder Energy Street Pty Ltd set to be liquidated after sale attempt fails

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
November 15 2023
Energy Street Pty Ltd premises back in August
Energy Street Pty Ltd premises back in August

A Launceston residential building firm which called in voluntary administrators had liabilities of $3 million a report to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission shows.

