Bass public schools funding shortfall in the millions, AEU data finds

Every public school in the Bass area is underfunded, data from the Australian Education Union (AEU) has found.
According to the union, 98 per cent of public schools in Australia are resourced below the Schooling Resource Standard (SRS), which tells how much money a school needs to meet the needs of its students.
The AEU has ramped up their campaigning efforts in recent months, calling on the federal government to fully fund public schools by 2028 under the For Every Child campaign.
Tasmania president David Genford said what they were asking for was "actually very modest."
"The Albanese government is being asked to increase by 5 per cent its share of benchmark funding, by 2028 at the latest, to fix the chronic level of underfunding of public schools," Mr Genford said.
"Budgets are all about priorities, and there's nothing more important than providing a great quality education for our students.
"It's about ensuring every public school receives a basic benchmark level of funding."
According to the AEU, Bass SRS funding shortfall in public schools was a total of $27,318,505.
Launceston College stands at the top of the data with a shortfall of $2,408,955.
Mr Genford said the additional funding would help schools provide smaller class sizes, and more one-on-one time with students.
"Not just students who are struggling, but for those doing well and who need extending," Mr Genford said.
"More specialist staff such as speech pathologists, social workers and psychologists would reduce wait times for critical interventions for students which are needed to help them on a path to reaching their learning potential."
He said decades of public-school underfunding was part of the reason Tasmania faced a teacher shortage crisis.
"The systemic government under-resourcing has driven unsustainable workloads and burnout as educators have work harder and longer to try and make up for shortages," he said.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in an October press conference the country "would see a new school funding agreement" next year.
"That is something we aim to reach with each State and Territory government, to get all schools on a pathway to full and fair funding, something that my government is committed to achieving," Mr Albanese said.
