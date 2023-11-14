The Examiner
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime

Former Launceston chef kissed kitchen hand against her will court hears

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated November 14 2023 - 2:38pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Launceston chef kissed kitchen hand against her will court hears
Former Launceston chef kissed kitchen hand against her will court hears

A former Launceston chef who kissed a young worker on the neck was found guilty of a sex crime and placed on the sex offender's register.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.