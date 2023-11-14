Former Launceston chef kissed kitchen hand against her will court hears

A former Launceston chef who kissed a young worker on the neck was found guilty of a sex crime and placed on the sex offender's register.
The 47-year-old man was found guilty by Magistrate Simon Brown of two counts of assault with indecent intent in the workplace on December 31, 2021 and January 1, 2022.
A second count related to him pulling her by the arm towards him and kissing her.
He pleaded not guilty and the case went to a hearing.
Mr Brown said the defendant had made an inappropriate series of comments to the complainant in the months before the crimes complimenting on her physical appearance and talking about a prospective modelling career.
He said that the finding of guilt was based on evidence that the complainant had made a brief complaint to a fellow worker after the incidents and a complaint to her mother-both of whom attested to her distress.
Mr Brown said there was a significant power imbalance between the man and the younger woman in the workplace where he was a chef and she a kitchen hand.
The defendant was interviewed by police but did not give evidence in court.
Mr Brown said the complainant's evidence was corroborated by evidence that the defendant had told a fellow worker that he had f...ed up by giving her an unwanted kiss on the cheek and hug for working hard.
He said the chef had an unhealthy sexual interest in the complainant.
He said the complainant displayed a naivety about his interest.
The defendant gave evidence that she had shown him pictures of her in bikinis but Mr Brown said it was just one picture in a series she showed him on her phone about a holiday.
"I do not accept his version and reject his claim that the two flirted," he said.
"On December 31 and January 1 this flirtation spilled over into unwanted and indecent physical interaction," he said.
Defence lawyer James Oxley said the offending behaviour occurred over a very brief period and that there had been no touching of breasts or genitalia.
He said the defendant was stood down by his employer and left the state soon after the crimes.
He asked that his client not be convicted but instead fined.
However, Mr Brown said it would be inappropriate not to record a conviction.
"It is a matter of some concern that it occurred in the workplace," he said.
He fined the man $1500 on each count and placed him on the sex offender's register for twelve months.
