Take a peek into the engine room of Tasmania

Question Time is back this week after a one week break from parliament. Tune in to see what issues are unfolding today in politics.
Follow our live blog here (it may take a moment to load).
In last parliamentary sittings, Tasmania saw Independent MHA Meg Webb reveal the names of the public servants omitted from the Commission of Inquiry final report, which set the tone for the week.
Tasmania's health system and outpatient services came under fire from Labor, who said people are dying while waiting.
Meanwhile the Greens focused on the out of home care system, asking questions that revealed severe staffing challenges which force 50 per cent of children to go without a case worker.
