New teaching tool uncovers 'unmet need' in Tasmania

Conversations about loss and grief can be tough to have.
Knowing what to say - or even how to start the conversation - can stop us from saying anything at all.
A new pilot program is helping Tasmanian educators and professionals support young people going through grief and loss.
Since January, the 'Learning through Loss' program has helped train 246 staff from 31 schools across the state.
Early feedback shows the program is having great success in opening up conversations around grief.
"[The program] came about because Palliative Care Tasmania identified a real lack of resources and information for young people when it came to grief and loss," Learning through Loss co-ordinator Jessica Sanders said.
"In those trainings we help professionals to overcome that hurdle that exists with grief - the fear around what to say.
"Often the fear of saying the wrong thing stops us from saying anything at all, which creates loneliness and disconnection."
Launceston's John Calvin School jumped at the chance for extra training after several students faced varying aspects of loss earlier this year.
High school, primary school and admin staff all jumped in on the training, and principal and HPE teacher Daniel Coote was inspired to use the course material in grade 9-10 health classes.
He said the material had been an excellent way to engage students on a challenging subject, and that many staff members had greatly benefited from the training.
"Just this morning one of my admin staff said how useful it had been for conversations she'd be able to have both at school and outside of school," Mr Coote said.
"The staff that did it felt much more at ease in terms of conversing around the idea of grief and loss.
"Being a faith-based community we're blessed to have an element of comfort and hope in relation to our dealing with loss, but the resources we were provided were really strong in giving us the opportunity to talk more openly about it."
The Learning through Loss website was launched last week, and the program itself is funded to continue until June 2024.
Health Minister Guy Barnett said the government would consider opportunities to progress the program into the future.
"The feedback's very positive ... it's a wonderful initiative," Mr Barnett said.
"There is loss and grief for all of us at some stage and this is reaching out to provide support and care on how to deal with that and respond to that in a genuine and caring way."
In the meantime, the Palliative Care Tasmania-run program will continue rolling out to schools and community organisations.
"I think we've uncovered an unmet need in Tasmania," Palliative Care Tasmania's chief executive Veney Hillier said.
"People are really wanting to talk about grief and loss and have those tools to talk to young people about that."
To visit the Learning through Loss website go to: learningthroughloss.org.au
