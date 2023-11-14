Undefeated Trevallyn quartet headline TCL's team of round four

Trevallyn's impressive victory over Hadspen has them filling plenty of spots in the TCL's team of the week.
Alex Kerrison leads the way with three votes in the player of the year as brother Matthew, Daniel Smith and Clayde White join him in the team of the week.
The player of the year encompasses a three-two-one system focused on the match-winning efforts rather than all-round statistics.
Matthew Kerrison (Trevallyn, captain)
In his first game of the season, Kerrison got his team off to a strong start before falling just short of a half-century.
Jake Smith (Perth)
Top-order batter Smith thrived with the ball in Perth's win, claiming the crucial wicket of Josh Adams as one of his three.
Dion Blair (Longford)
Batting slightly down the order for the Tigers, the experienced campaigner gave them a chance of victory before falling 13 runs short.
Amritpal Singh (Legana)
Playing his first full season for the Durhams, Singh smacked 12 fours and one six to be their highest scorer in the team's first win.
Alex Kerrison (Trevallyn)
Kerrison's class has never been disputed, showing how dangerous he can be with both bat and ball.
Ali Worth (Legana)
Recruit Worth followed in his father's footsteps by joining the Durhams this season and provided a steady hand in the lower order.
Stan Tyson (Hadspen)
As the Chieftains took eight wickets, Tyson was responsible for almost half of them in an impressive bowling performance.
Daniel Smith (Trevallyn)
The recruitment of Smith is continuing to bear fruit for Trevallyn, taking four wickets to extend his tally to 12.
Clayde White (Trevallyn)
The leg-spinner showed he's no slouch with the bat in an all-round performance that boosted Trevallyn's score to 8-179.
Matthew Rigby (Perth)
Despite not bowling his full allotment of overs, Rigby made an immediate impact by dismissing Longford's key top-order batters.
Sarpreet Singh (Legana)
Singh earned his spot in the team of the round for the first time.
