Millwood's daughter 'oblivious' she would get father's wealth

The daughter of paedophile John Wayne Millwood has told court she was not aware that his divestment strategy, of which she was a major beneficiary, would prevent him from paying compensation to a victim of his child sexual abuse.
Sarah Millwood took the stand in Federal Court on Tuesday to explain a flurry of asset and cash transfers around the time Millwood was sentenced to jail in December 2016.
He was released from jail in 2019, which was the year that court proceedings by his victim for damages commenced.
The Supreme Court ordered Millwood pay his victim $5.3 million for the sexual assault inflicted upon him during the 1980s.
Millwood declared himself bankrupt in 2022.
PREVIOUSLY FROM THE TRIAL:
Sheahan Lock Partners has taken action in the Federal Court matter to recover Millwood's assets so the victim can be paid.
In court, Ms Millwood said she was not aware she was the main beneficiary of her father's will.
She was asked why her father wanted to distribute his will - with millions held in property, shares, superannuation, cash, artwork and other assets - ahead of his death.
"My understanding is he changed his plea and a guilty plea is likely to incur imprisonment," Ms Millwood said.
"He had said to me 'if I go to prison, I will not come out. With that. I want to get my business affairs in order and execute my will if you like.'."
Ms Millwood said her father did not tell her he wanted to divest himself in order to avoid being subject to a compensation claim from his victim.
Despite being present in court for Millwood's sentencing on December 7, Ms Millwood said she did not recall the victim making a compensation order during the proceedings.
She said she first became aware of the victim's compensation claim in August 2019 when proceedings for that matter commenced as it concerned a property she owned that was previously owned by her father.
On December 7, Ms Millwood become the director of three companies that her father had resigned from.
Under questioning by Sheahan Lock Partners legal representative Stuart Levin, she could not explain why Millwood transferred $545,000 from his bank account into a new trust held by her on that day.
"That would be a question for him," she said.
"I don't know the exact details."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.