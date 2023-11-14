O'Connor blasts into player of the year lead with second man of the match

A second three-vote performance has Riverside talent Aidan O'Connor sitting atop The Examiner's Cricket North player of the year award.
After taking 4-16 with the ball and collecting a run-out in the field, the 17-year-old made light work of the run chase, smacking an unbeaten 34 from just 14 balls.
He became the first player to produce a second best-on-ground showing, with South Launceston's Jeremy Jackson, Mowbray's Ishang Shah and Westbury's Joel Lloyd having also polled in multiple games.
Lloyd joined O'Connor and Shamrocks teammate Oliver Wood in the votes, with the Westbury duo both making half-centuries, taking a wicket and a catch in the side's victory over Launceston.
Three votes - Aidan O'Connor (Riverside)
Two votes - Joel Lloyd (Westbury)
One votes - Oliver Wood (Westbury)
Charlie Taylor (Launceston, wk)
Taylor continues to impress in his full-time promotion to 1st grade, leading the competition in runs scored despite only being 19 years of age.
Ben Humphrey (Launceston)
Humphrey's bowling is going from strength to strength while he also made a strong start with the bat this weekend.
Oliver Wood (Westbury, captain)
A first half-century for the season puts Wood in the team of the week for the second straight time after impressing with the ball last round.
Aidan O'Connor (Riverside)
The Cricket Tasmania rookie-contracted player has all the tools to be someone to watch and is making his mark on the competition. He hit his second ball for six over the off-side and continued to show aggression to get the Blues over the line.
Joel Lloyd (Westbury)
Lloyd has been in fine from since returning from an English summer with Whitby Cricket Club, having already scored 200 runs at an average of 40 - which is the third highest in the top 10.
Alistair Taylor (Launceston)
Taylor has made the most of his time back in the green, red and white - backing up his match-winning ton with 31 through the middle order against the Shamrocks.
Thomas Beaumont (Launceston)
A second team-of-the week accolade in a row, Beaumont is reaping the rewards of his return to the summer sport after scoring an A-grade century in 2021.
Aaron Hughes (Mowbray)
Mowbray's sole double-figure scorer, Hughes showed some fight with his team in a precarious position against the Blues.
Kieren Hume (Westbury)
Hume's reputation as arguably the league's best spinner is only being strengthened week on week, having taken 12 wickets so far this season.
Archie Wilkinson (Launceston)
The young Launnie bowler removed the likes of key batters Daniel Murfet, Wood and James Tyson en route to his first collection of wickets this season.
Lyndon Stubbs (Riverside)
Stubbs has been prolific with the ball for the Blues, leading the competition in wickets with 13.
