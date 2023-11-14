Reader says 'thanks for the wonderful care' from the Launceston Hospital

So, answer me this, we have had speed cameras (on the mainland) for decades and yet we have not seen an appreciable decline in speeding nor in the road toll statistics, further, in spite of speed camera introduction in Tasmania, and in spite of a huge number of fines issued and some reduction subsequently in speed related offences, the number of serious injuries is increasing. All this does is reveal that there is something else at play here. And that is driver competency, or, more accurately, lack of competency. And what is the primary mitigator to a lack of competency? TRAINING. If a driver has never been adequately trained in the first place (and no driver in this country has been adequately trained because no such training system has ever existed) then how can we ever expect the road trauma statistics to reduce? It's a classic chicken-and-egg scenario, and no amount of AI or other spooky surveillance devices will ever solve this problem.

