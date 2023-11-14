The Examiner
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Reader says 'thanks for the wonderful care' from the Launceston Hospital

November 15 2023 - 8:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reader says 'thanks for the wonderful care' from the Launceston Hospital
Reader says 'thanks for the wonderful care' from the Launceston Hospital

FOLLOWING a lengthy stay in Launceston General Hospital I was referred to the transition care program which runs in conduction with the LGH. I cannot speak more highly of the wonderful care I received in my home. This was provided by physiotherapists, occupational therapists, nurses, health care workers and social workers. Thanks to all the wonderful care I received I am now able to live independently in my home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help