Reader says 'thanks for the wonderful care' from the Launceston Hospital

FOLLOWING a lengthy stay in Launceston General Hospital I was referred to the transition care program which runs in conduction with the LGH. I cannot speak more highly of the wonderful care I received in my home. This was provided by physiotherapists, occupational therapists, nurses, health care workers and social workers. Thanks to all the wonderful care I received I am now able to live independently in my home.
Helen Hayden, Rocherlea
FIRST Friendly Beaches, now Dolphin Sands with the unfortunate loss of homes on Tasmania's east coast is a constant reminder of the forthcoming fire season with accumulated fuel loads over several unseasonal seasons.
Dolphin Sands, a sandspit with highly flammable plants and trees is highly susceptible to fire, especially if fanned by high winds.
A big thank you to the selfless volunteers who try to preserve life, and minimise property loss for the benefit of fellow members of society.
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
HAVING read The Examiner's denunciations of environmentalists since the Franklin River furore, in which the paper was on the wrong side of history, Wednesday's editorial makes out that my call for Attorney-General Barnett's resignation undermined my credibility (November 8). In doing so, but revealing no factual mistakes in my call, it confuses credibility with opinion. Nevertheless, by making it clear that over the last forty years The Examiner thought I had some credibility, I feel quite uplifted in a retrospective sort of way.
Bob Brown, Cygnet
BY LAW elections for the Aboriginal Land Council are guaranteed every three years. The next election is due early in 2024. It is a genuine expectation of the Tasmanian Aboriginal community that the law establishing a democratic process will be followed by the government and the Electoral Commission. But Minister Jaensch wants to delay that election so that those making fake claims to being Aboriginal can stand for elections without having to prove their eligibility. Neither the Land Council nor the Aboriginal community called for a delay in the election. Delay of elections is justified only when there is an emergency, such as Covid. We cannot see any sound reason for delay. We want to vote. Aboriginal people want to express their aspirations through the vote, but the government has other ideas. Is this Russia or Tasmania? It's times like this that the Opposition parties and the Legislative Council must stand up for legitimacy and justice for Aboriginal people.
Michael Mansell, Land Council Chairman
WHY, with a justice system which prides itself on finite sentencing, is it possible for a person to wear an ankle bracelet over an indeterminate period of time? Having served twelve months in prison, quite immaculately, then a period of parole, now an indeterminate period (four years) with an ankle bracelet. Fully employed and in another relationship, the past is just a distant memory, apart from a non-forgiving judiciary!
Dick James Norwood
IN RESPONSE to 'How artificial intelligence is watching driver behaviours in Tasmania' (The Examiner, November 10):
So, answer me this, we have had speed cameras (on the mainland) for decades and yet we have not seen an appreciable decline in speeding nor in the road toll statistics, further, in spite of speed camera introduction in Tasmania, and in spite of a huge number of fines issued and some reduction subsequently in speed related offences, the number of serious injuries is increasing. All this does is reveal that there is something else at play here. And that is driver competency, or, more accurately, lack of competency. And what is the primary mitigator to a lack of competency? TRAINING. If a driver has never been adequately trained in the first place (and no driver in this country has been adequately trained because no such training system has ever existed) then how can we ever expect the road trauma statistics to reduce? It's a classic chicken-and-egg scenario, and no amount of AI or other spooky surveillance devices will ever solve this problem.
Dale Newman, Launceston
I DON'T fully understand the name game at Council which has a regular habit of altering titles such as switching Launceston City Council to appear as City of Launceston.
Then there is the top employee position, the Chief Executive Officer, who was known before as General Manager, and before that as City Manager after starting out as Town Clerk.
Are salaries and list of perks similar for all concerned, I wonder?
Ron Baines, Kings Meadows
