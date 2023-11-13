Nankervis scales new heights, hitting bullseye with Triple Top record

World Orienteering Championships representative Brodie Nankervis enjoyed a record-breaking return to Tasmania when he set a new benchmark time for the infamous Triple Top Mountain Run.
The Launceston 29-year-old ran a course record of 1:53:38 for the gruelling 19-kilometre traverse of Mounts Van Dyke, Claude and Roland near Sheffield, beating the previous best of 1:54:05 set in 2014 by Tasmanian trail running icon Stu Gibson.
Melbourne-based Nankervis said the event record was a long-held ambition.
"The mountain was pretty good. Good conditions and a bit of a tail wind so it was on for a course record," he said.
"I've been looking at this course record for a few years now so it was nice to come back with a stacked field this year and we were pushing the pace pretty hard from the get-go."
Nankervis finished 2:35 ahead of runner-up Billy Curtis with Esk Valley Orienteering Club's visiting coach Jiri Vales third (+3.41) nearly five minutes ahead of the rest of the field.
A top-quality entry list included Hobart's multiple Freycinet Challenge champion Alex Hunt in fifth place. Maggie Lennox was the first female home, coming 17th overall in 2:26:25.
Nankervis is fresh back from a prolonged spell in Europe which included representing Australia at the World Orienteering Championships in Switzerland and guiding trail runs for Tassie company Find Your Feet in Chamonix, France.
"So glad to be back in Tassie - the trails here are just next level," he added.
"You don't see trails like this anywhere. Parts of the Triple Top are some of the most technical of anything I've run anywhere in the world so it's a pretty special place to me and everyone (else) here. It's such a genuinely amazing event and everyone should have a crack at it at some point."
Overall 250 finishers took up to eight hours to complete the event which has been held annually since 1991 and features 1100m of elevation plus a 1000m descent over the final 5km.
Top 10: 1 Brodie Nankervis 1:53:38, 2 Billy Curtis +2:35, 3 Jiri Vales +3:41, 4 Piotr Babis +8:32, 5 Alex Hunt +12:38, 6 Robbie Hunt +13:49, 7 Angus Tolson +16:16, 8 Ryder Jamson +18:06, 9 Andrew Gaskell +20:32, 10 Joseph Dickinson +22:07
