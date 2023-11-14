Disqualified driver warned to stay off the road or risk prison

A Branxholm man was the "owner of a very significant driving record" after pleading guilty to counts of driving while disqualified and drink driving.
Police prosecutor Lauren Binns said Jacob Heatlie Johnston had been pulled over for a random breath test by police in February 25, 2023.
He was taken to Scottsdale police station and blew 0.131. He was given a road safety disqualification notice for twelve months.
Ms Binns said that on April 24, 2023 Johnston was driving at Winnaleah when intercepted for a random breath test.
He blew 0.015 and in an interview acknowledged that he was driving while disqualified.
On July 10 Johnston was driving in Derby when pulled over but recorded a zero alcohol reading in a breath test.
But he again admitted he was driving while disqualified.
A prior matter of evading police and driving while disqualified when Johnston was a youth were admitted.
There was also a count of driving while disqualified in 2021.
Defence lawyer Lucy Flanagan said that the last year had been a difficult one for her client who lived in a campervan on a family property.
She said that a pre-sentence report prepared for the Supreme Court had found him unsuitable for community service because of where he lived.
He was required to do programmes and commit no imprisonable offence for two years.
Magistrate Simon Brown said Johnston's record was accruing at an alarming rate.
"In different circumstances I would order community service but that is not open here the geography is against making of that order," he said.
Across the three charges he fined him $2000 and disqualified him from driving for two years from February 25, 2023.
"You are now the owner of a very significant driving record and if you drive while disqualified even the Supreme Court order could be looked at and you could be looking at prison," Mr Brown said.
Johnston pleaded not guilty to two counts of common assault, two counts of breaching a family violence order, a count of unlawfully setting fire to property and three counts of drive while not the holder of a licence and a separate count of common assault.
Alleged family violence matters were set down for hearing on April 5, 20224 and other matters for hearing on March 28, 2024.
