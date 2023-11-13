Are pets more valuable than children? A new survey's surprising find

We Australians all love our pets - from canine fur babies, to cats, birds, even goldfish.
But a new study by research group Compare the Market suggests we may have lost a touch of perspective as far as animals go.
The survey of 1005 Australians found that 51.4 per cent of respondents valued their pets equally with children, and a whopping 4.5 per cent value them above children.
Only 44 per cent valued pets less than children.
The Compare the Market survey, which was conducted in October this year, also revealed a sharp divide along generational lines.
Nearly 70 per cent of Generation Z respondents - those born between 1996 and 2010 - consider animals to be equally important or more important than humans.
On average, 61.6 per cent of Generation Z respondents valued pets equally with humans, while a staggering 8 per cent said they valued pets above children.
Just over 30 per cent said they valued children over the lives of their pets.
