Is that a ploughman on the hill? New silhouette unveiled in Perth

In your next drive through Perth you may notice a certain figure standing atop Gibbet Hill.
The new silhouette of the lone ploughman is a commemoration of the 200th anniversary of the naming of the town, thanks to efforts from the Perth Lions.
Lions member Jason Harris said they wanted to do something special to commemorate the bicentenary of the town.
"We thought, why don't we do a ploughman, considering that's the gateway to the area?" Mr Harris said.
"It's where a lot of the grain came from that fed the first colonies in Tasmania."
Mr Harris, a Perth local himself, said he enjoyed the quietness of the town.
"Perth being bypassed is the best thing to ever happen to the town, it used to be you couldn't walk out your door without getting run over," he said.
"It's amazing how much has changed...it's nice and close to town and Perth is just a great little spot."
