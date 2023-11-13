Meanwhile in Launceston: Why Jimmy Rees picked the city to tour

Social media sensation who hilariously summed up our the COVID-19 pandemic feelings - Jimmy Rees - is finally on his way to Launceston.
He will be performing at Theatre North at the Princess Theatre on Friday, June 7, 2024 as part of the Jimmy Rees Let's Get Regional Tour.
After playing two Hobart shows on the Not That Kinda Viral tour, Rees said he wanted to return to Tasmania and play for Launceston audiences.
It will be his only stop in the state.
The comedian will cover all corners of the country as he visits 17 regional towns in total including Ballarat, Bendigo, Albany, Rockhampton, Shepperton, Albury, Geelong and Mount Gambier.
"Regional Australia, I'm coming for you!" Rees said.
He said he couldn't be more pumped to be bringing a new live show to many local towns around the country.
"Let's get regional! ... shut up Jason!" Rees said.
Presale begins on Thursday, November 16 from 12pm for Telstra customers, while general sale is from Wednesday, November 22. Tickets are available online at frontiertouring.com/jimmyrees.
The regional tour will run from February to the end of July.
