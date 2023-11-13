'Run over by the council': Invermay residents against shed proposal

Invermay residents say they have been "run over by the council" as they fight a proposed commercial development in the heart of residential neighbourhoods.
A proposal to build three storage sheds and offices at 1 Little Green Street, Invermay is up for consideration at the November 16 City of Launceston council meeting.
The council has received 78 submissions over the proposal.
Stephanie Graham, who lives near the proposed development, said residents felt as though their appeals had fallen on deaf ears.
"We've been basically run over by the council over this, no support from them," she said.
"It's just ongoing and the council just seems to think that because it's a commercial zone, we don't exist."
The property is zoned as commercial and is next door to an industrial site, however a council report lists 50 dwellings within a 100 metre radius.
The new storage units will be accessed via 10-12 South Street, which is home to Kelair Pumps and Matson catering.
Similar proposals for the site were put forward and withdrawn in 2021 and 2022.
One of the concerns with the latest development application was noise pollution generated by increased vehicle traffic along South Street, and activity at the site.
A council report said the business hours were likely to be 8am-6pm on weekdays, 8am-12pm on Saturday and it would be closed on Sundays - something Ms Graham said she was treating with scepticism.
The permitted hours of operation range from 7am-9pm Monday to Saturday, and 8am-9pm Sunday and public holidays.
"When we read the agenda, the hours of business were horrendous," Ms Graham said
"The truck traffic for us is just going to be constant."
Veronica Gilbody lives closer to the site, and said it wasn't just the extra noise that was going to cause problems.
Mrs Gilbody said the road was not wide enough to support heavy vehicles, even if the site was limited to the five movements per day included in the planning application.
"Cars park on the side of the hill when you're coming up South Street," she said.
"That's really dangerous because if a big truck's coming down, you can't see it until you're at the top of the hill.
"It really is an accident waiting to happen."
Residents also have concerns that pedestrian safety and amenity would be impacted by the increased traffic, which council officers said would translate to 24 extra vehicles per day.
There was also the issue of trucks and other commercial vehicles leaving the site and turning on Forster Street.
The junction is close to Churchill Park sports complex - where hundreds of families flock each weekend for sporting fixtures.
Council officers recommend councillors approve the development, and many issues raised by residents were either not relevant to planning consideration.
The officers said many of the other matters raised did not violate planning regulations.
Alex Clayton, who lives on Little Green street, said there was growing dissent in the community.
She said although some councillors had engaged with some of the concerned residents, the residents were bracing for them to say "we're sympathetic, but" at the meeting.
Instead of a commercial development, Ms Clayton said there was support for the land to be re-zoned as residential - which would do more than just placate the community.
"Why not do the right thing by the community," she said.
"If the community will accept that it's rezoned as residential, why not make it residential?
"It would help our housing problem, and not lead to a pitched battle with the residents every time."
