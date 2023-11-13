The Examiner
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Home/News/Local News
Council

'Run over by the council': Invermay residents against shed proposal

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
November 14 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Invermay residents say they have been "run over by the council" as they fight a proposed commercial development in the heart of residential neighbourhoods.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help