Road safety data can help solve the state's road crisis

When it comes to road safety, we are used to hearing the same statistics.
Every year in Tasmania, an average of 35 people die on our roads, and nearly 300 suffer serious injuries.
But behind every tragic death and serious crash, there is a wealth of data that can help us better understand - and potentially prevent - similar incidents occurring in the future.
The true impact of road trauma on individuals and the community extends far beyond the headline statistics of the road toll, and to address this crisis effectively, we need to dig deeper.
To make a difference, we need more than good intentions - we need data.
Without all the necessary information, we can't reverse Tasmania's appalling road safety record, which is the worst in the nation.
As the leading voice for road safety in Tasmania, RACT believes we can change the trajectory of road trauma by better understanding the problem.
Data is the key.
In an age where data-driven decision-making is the norm, we must apply the same principles to road safety.
Data can save lives.
Even with complex crash investigations and coronial inquiries, we often find ourselves waiting for a complete picture to emerge.
We need a change.
RACT has joined with Australia's other motoring clubs to call on the Commonwealth Government to make federal road funding contingent on the states sharing safety-related data.
Both state and federal governments have recognised the importance of improved data for informed decision-making, and Tasmania has committed to this endeavour.
However, urgent action is required.
Locally, RACT is advocating for creating a central road safety reporting hub to coordinate and centralise data collection and analysis.
There is a federal hub, but the data is old and not current.
This hub would collect detailed data from various stakeholders, including the police, ambulance services, hospitals, road authorities, state and local governments, and other relevant authorities.
This data would allow us to pinpoint road safety issues and their root causes, measure the impact of policy changes and replicate successful interventions.
Importantly, it would ensure our government makes evidence-based decisions on road funding, maximising the impact of limited taxpayer dollars and potentially saving millions in wasted expenditure traditionally spent on "pork-barrelling".
This isn't a new idea; we already employ similar measures in other essential areas, like health and education, to identify patterns, interrogate problems, and allocate funding appropriately.
We do it at home to ensure we allocate our household budgets to our most essential needs.
Centralised road safety reporting would result in better information to guide investment and actions to improve road safety outcomes.
Without our political leaders understanding the whole picture, how can we expect them to address the crisis on our roads?
It's time for action, and data is the key to making that change happen.
Head to datasaveslives.org.au to find out which Federal MPs support our push.
Mel Percival // RACT GM Advocacy and Government Relations
