Everything you need to know about Party in the Paddock 2024

A humble Carrick paddock will be transformed into a multi-venue festival over four days in February, with More than 150 artists and performers taking the stages.
With a host of renowned international and Australian headline acts announced on Tuesday, it's clear Party in the Paddock isn't messing around in 2024.
Among the headliners include some big name international acts: Rudimental, The Darkness and Milky Chance, and a stack of Aussie favourites such as Lime Cordiale, Holy Holy, San Cisco, Ball Park Music, G Flip and more.
Vibestown artistic director Jesse Higgs said they had five stages this year, with the potential for more.
"We're always looking to slightly increase our offering but I think with this first announcement, we're pretty close to what we wanted to put out there," Mr Higgs said.
"There's definitely a few things still up our sleeves for the second announcement which we're excited about."
The 2023 crowd capped out at 10,000 punters across three days, and Mr Higgs said they were expecting around 12,000 attendees for the next instalment.
The festival saw a revival last year for it's 10 year anniversary, after a decision was made to end the festival in 2020.
"For us, COVID gave us a new lease on life with a two year break, and I think that's what we needed," Mr Higgs said.
"It just kind of seemed like someone needed to put on a larger scale, multi day camping festival for the punters and if we didn't do it, some other interstate company will come down here and not do it justice.
"We're always super thankful for the support Tassie gives us...it's still run by a bunch of mates that got together in their early 20s and managed to stay together for 10 years."
He said they've had several offers to expand to the mainland over the years.
"At this point in time, it just suits Tasmania; Party in the Paddock is our festival and we're loyal to Tassie," he said.
"Vibestown has other festivals in the mix now with HAYDAYS and there's a potential that that could turn into a touring event...but we'll always keep the Paddock in Tasmania, where it belongs."
Next to music acts punters can expect comedy acts, artist interviews, yoga sessions and even a skate ramp.
"We also have something called the bullpen last year which I'm going to try and bring back, but we had a mechanical bull in there which was a lot of fun," Mr Higgs said.
"There's all sorts of wild things like the Vibestown march, which is a big parade that runs through the festival that happens on the Sunday every year.
"We're excited to see everyone back in the Paddock, it's going to be a really special year."
Sign ups for pre-sale tickets can be found through Party in the Paddock's website.
