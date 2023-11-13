The Examinersport
Monday, 13 November 2023
Home/Sport/Basketball

How are the JackJumpers seen by the league? Opposition's perspective so far

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
November 13 2023 - 3:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two seasons and 10 games into their NBL existence, the Tasmania JackJumpers have already become one of the NBL's most respected franchises.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from AFL
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.