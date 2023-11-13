How are the JackJumpers seen by the league? Opposition's perspective so far

Two seasons and 10 games into their NBL existence, the Tasmania JackJumpers have already become one of the NBL's most respected franchises.
Ahead of their second of two games at Launceston's Silverdome where they face the New Zealand Breakers, Scott Roth's team are sitting 6-4 with early signs promising for a third-consecutive post-season appearance - including a grand finals berth in their maiden campaign.
While Roth would say that their culture-driven success is down to 'defending the island' and playing 'grit and grind' basketball, how do the other teams see it?
Following their season-opening win on home soil against the JackJumpers, Perth Wildcats coach John Rillie upgraded his opponents from "a good team" that "you have to play good basketball to beat them" to "a great team" all in the one press conference.
While the Sydney Kings had no such luck against their Tasmanian opponents, newly-appointed coach Mahmoud Abdelfattah said the Ant Army's passion was to be applauded.
"It was a great atmosphere, you definitely felt the energy from their supporters ... home or away it's always good to play in something like that," he said.
On the court, Abdelfattah said their physicality was an aspect which felt especially strong.
"I thought they did a great job of putting pressure on the rim and then crashed the glass," he said.
"Scott did a great job of preparing the guys and they played hard."
Perhaps the most dramatic JackJumpers game this season was played at John Cain Arena when they overcame a double-digit deficit in the final quarter to win, largely due to the heroics of Milton Doyle, who contributed a majority of the seven threes hit by the visitors in that 10-minute period.
But after the contest it was Tasmania's work without the ball that stood out most to a deflated Melbourne United coach, Dean Vickerman.
"Credit their defence, they're a really good defensive team and made it tough for Chris Goulding to get out into the corners and [score]," he said.
Following a 103-73 crushing at the Derwent Entertainment Centre, Illawarra Hawks coach Jacob Jackomas spent most of his time berating his own team, but insisted that was no disrespect to an opponent that "kicked our ass".
"They're the best in the business at the little things," he said.
Meanwhile his star player Gary Clark - who represented five franchises in the NBA - was impressed by the level of organisation at the JackJumpers.
"They handled themselves within that environment of doing the right thing every time ... they're doing what they do really well," he said.
South East Melbourne Phoenix's Gary Browne sung from a similar hymn sheet, with the playmaker also impressed by the JackJumpers' ability to stifle their opponents.
"That's why right now Tassie is one of the top teams because defensively they keep the game steady and just be aggressive," he said.
Then came along the back-to-back games against the Brisbane Bullets, with both sides defending home court.
Following their two-point win in Queensland, Bullets coach and former Tasmanian Institute of Sport basketball coach Justin Schueller said very little on his opponents, instead preferring to credit his own team's work.
But he was more willing the second time around after the result was reversed at the JackJumpers' first Silverdome game of the season.
Calling their performance "exceptional", Schueller pointed to Tasmania's 37-point third quarter as a regrettable period, while admitting that their defence prevented them from generating their usual good looks at the basket.
With the Breakers and Cairns Taipans doubling as the JackJumpers' round-eight opponents and the teams which they faced in last season's playoffs, the weekend promises to be a crucial one to get a truer reading on where the league's newest franchise truly sit among the pack.
