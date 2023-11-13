The Examiner
Monday, 13 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

'Not a good sign': Fire burns on Dolphin Sands resident's property

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated November 13 2023 - 2:59pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Dolphin Sands resident has shared his experience battling a fire overnight on his property, after a bushfire broke out Sunday evening on Tasmania's East coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and is passionate about all things happening in the North-East. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.