'Not a good sign': Fire burns on Dolphin Sands resident's property

A Dolphin Sands resident has shared his experience battling a fire overnight on his property, after a bushfire broke out Sunday evening on Tasmania's East coast.
Tasmania Fire Service crews spent much of the night fighting a fast-moving bushfire that broke out at Dolphin Sands about 6pm on Sunday, November 12.
Resident Luke Dawson said some bushland on his property had been burnt.
"There's a bit of stuff going on this morning, cleaning up and putting containment lines to prevent in any further spread; it's not as fierce as it was last night that's for sure," Mr Dawson said.
"The fire's crossed into our western end boundary and is burning in a pocket in the northwest corner, where they've got a dozer in at the moment putting in containment lines."
He said there was a fire break down their western boundary which stopped most of it, but it did push through on one corner of his property.
Mr Dawson said he was "hit pretty hard" by fires in 2019 in a similar fashion, and since then cleared bush and built fire breaks for future fires.
He said his biggest concern was strong winds picking back up in the evening.
"There was an evacuation warning last night around 2am, it's died down a fair bit since then," Mr Dawson said.
"It could flare up again, we're alright at the moment but we'll see how it goes."
He said he felt bushfires were becoming a "regular occurrence."
"They're still yet to find out how this one started and why, but it's not a good sign," Mr Dawson said.
According to TFS, the alert level for the fire has been downgraded, however people are being advised to avoid the area, or prepare to leave in case the fire worsens.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
