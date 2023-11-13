The Examiner
Murder trial adjourned until 2024 after legal technicality raised

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated November 13 2023 - 2:59pm, first published 1:45pm
The trial of a Waverley man alleged to have murdered a 36-year-old man and wounded his ex-partner was adjourned in the Supreme Court in Launceston until 2024 because of a legal technicality.

