Murder trial adjourned until 2024 after legal technicality raised

The trial of a Waverley man alleged to have murdered a 36-year-old man and wounded his ex-partner was adjourned in the Supreme Court in Launceston until 2024 because of a legal technicality.
Kerry Lee Whiting, 45, has pleaded not guilty to murdering Adrian Paul Mayne and to attempted murder of Natalie Joyce Harris, 36, at a house in Ravenswood on November 25, 2021.
Mr Whiting, who appeared in court, has also pleaded not guilty to a count of aggravated burglary of a house in Prossers Forest Road.
Mr Whiting's trial was due to begin on November 20, 2023.
However, on Monday Director of Public Prosecutions, Daryl Coates SC submitted to Justice Robert Pearce that for a prudent legal reason two witnesses would need to have their pre-recorded evidence re-recorded.
He said that Chief Justice Alan Blow would be available later this year for the re-recording and would also be sitting in Launceston in the second session of 2024.
Mr Coates said it was unfortunate for the witnesses and the accused but it was a better practical outcome.
He said the re-recording would take about half a day.
Defence lawyer Greg Richardson said he agreed with Mr Coates' submission saying that the measure was preferable to the possibility of having to do the whole trial again.
Justice Pearce, who was on a video link, remanded Mr Whiting in custody to reappear on January 29, 2024.
"I also indicate I will be raising it with the Chief Justice," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.