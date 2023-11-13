The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Free

Yellow Sandbanks Road, Dolphin Sands blaze is now out of control

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated November 13 2023 - 2:28pm, first published 1:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

UPDATE: 2 pm

The Tasmania Fire Service says a bushfire at Yellow Sandbanks Road, Dolphin Sands is burning out of control, and residents are advised to leave immediately.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.