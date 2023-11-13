The Examiner
Monday, 13 November 2023
Examination continues over John Millwood's bankruptcy in court

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
November 13 2023 - 4:10pm
John Wayne Glover declared himself bankrupt in 2022, a year after he was ordered by the Supreme Court to pay out $5.3 million to child sexual abuse victim he perpetrated against in the 1980s.
Why convicted Launceston paedophile John Wayne Millwood took action to divest himself of millions of dollars in cash and assets on the day he was sentenced for child sexual abuse in 2016 has continued to be examined in the federal court.

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

Local News

