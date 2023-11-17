Is Launceston's population stagnating? How the city's makeup continues to change

Despite a surge over the past decade, Launceston's population looks set to stagnate in the next 20 years.
The prediction, based on census data and modelling produced by the state Treasury, shows after reaching a low in 2016 the number of residents in Launceston had surged to 71,980 by 2022.
This is an eight per cent increase - most of it happening before 2020.
Tony McDonald, data analyst at the City of Launceston council, said the projection was not the be-all, end-all.
This growth screeched to a halt after 2020, with the annual growth rate slowing to 0.15 per cent in 2021 and 0.1 per cent in 2022.
Looking to the future, this low growth is likely to continue with the population plateauing at about 73,000 residents by 2042.
Over that same period the number of homes has increased by 4.5 per cent.
Dr McDonald said the forecast, included in the 2023 State of the City report, was a reflection of the current situation and did not account for any intervention.
"This is the default case if you do nothing," Dr McDonald said.
"If nothing changes, this is what will happen.
"The thing is that, at any time here, something could happen to make the number go up or down."
Dr McDonald said the modelling was a valuable tool to help all stakeholders, including councillors, education providers and the city's business community, develop policies.
The make up of Launceston's population has shifted over the years.
While 55,008 people listed Australia as their place of birth in the 2021 census - 78.5 per cent of the population - there have been changes in the number of residents born overseas.
The city's Nepalese and Indian communities have surged in number since 2016, while the number of English residents has stayed consistent.
The number of people identifying as Aboriginal has also increased by 24 per cent over the same period.
Karishma Kodavali, economic development officer at the council, said understanding the changing population make-up was key for the council and business communities alike.
"Launceston is so diverse at the moment," she said.
"Understanding the diversity stats, demographic data and age distribution figures can help us leverage the workforce that's coming into the city.
"Also - how can we partner with the local institutes to work with how we can create work experience programs for our businesses according to their needs."
Launceston Chamber of Commerce chief executive officer Will Cassidy said one of the key messages was more needed to be done to keep young people from moving away - particularly as the number of people aged between 20 and 24 years trended downwards from 2016 to 2021.
"The demographics suggest that young people are still leaving Launceston, say around 18 to 24, and then they might return later," Mr Cassidy said.
"It could be that we need to stimulate the night-time economy of Launceston - things for young people to do.
"It could be that while the University of Tasmania is offering new courses all the time and the Northern Transformation Project is going to make it a wonderful place to learn, perhaps they aren't the right courses."
In particular the chamber chief executive said more focus needed to be placed on making the city more pedestrian-friendly.
"The City of Launceston has made a really important first step by introducing traffic harmonisation methods like the decreased speed limits. We'd like to see that continue," Mr Cassidy said.
"We hope that that project will see the right infrastructure and lighting and perhaps even public art installed to ensure that the nighttime economy has the right assets that it needs to trade."
