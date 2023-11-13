How amping up production is needed to fulfil North's major projects

An east Tamar quarry wants to amp up its capacity, which could time well with the construction of SunCable's proposed manufacturing facility.
East Arm Resources extracts dolerite at its Hillwood quarry, which is used for a variety of products including aggregates used in cement.
East Arm Resources has a number of development applications in the works with the George Town Council, which general manager John Bell-Andrews said would amp up export volumes over the next two years.
"That's essentially for us to look to export anywhere up to about four million tonnes per annum on a regular basis to be shipped out," Mr Bell-Andrews said.
"We could turn out to be one of Tasmania's biggest exporters, and we're certainly still pushing ahead with that idea."
He said the construction phase to increase volumes would hopefully start in 2025, saying the deposits were estimated to have 80 years of reserves.
It will be the closest quarry to SunCable's proposed advanced high-voltage subsea cable manufacturing facility at Bell Bay, and with construction scheduled to commence in 2025 the timing could bode well.
Mr Bell-Andrews said SunCable's proposal was a fabulous opportunity for the local community.
"We've had a lot of projects proposed and not many have come to fruition, and it looks like this one is a long way forward in its development," Mr Bell-Andrews said.
"We're optimistic it'll happen.
"They'll need an awful lot of concrete aggregates and they'll need a lot of crushed rock products to develop the site."
He said it was a massive opportunity for Tasmanian quarries in the construction industry.
"I think a lot of the industry in Tassie will have to literally gear up for it," he said.
East Arm Resources' target to lift intensification would be needed, Mr Bell-Andrews said.
"Quite frankly, it needs to almost be at those levels to provide the kind of volumes that a project like SunCable requires," he said.
"I'm not suggesting it'll be four million [all towards SunCable], but in addition to everything else you do at the margin, it's certainly a big drain on the resources in Tasmania."
He said other business opportunities and concepts would be developed alongside any major infrastructure project in the North.
"The challenge will be employees, the right skilled people and housing them," he said.
"And that'll be a massive challenge for everyone, but it's a nice problem to have."
