The Examinersport
Monday, 13 November 2023
Home/Sport/Basketball

Norwood win thriller, Sacred Heart too good at junior regional titles

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated November 13 2023 - 12:10pm, first published 11:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Grade three and four basketballers from across Northern Tasmania have showcased their skills at the regional primal school tournament at Elphin Sports Centre on the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from AFL
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.