Norwood win thriller, Sacred Heart too good at junior regional titles

Grade three and four basketballers from across Northern Tasmania have showcased their skills at the regional primal school tournament at Elphin Sports Centre on the weekend.
The Examiner's photographers Phillip Biggs and Rod Thompson were on hand throughout the tournament to capture the action.
The junior boys one grand final was a nail-biter, with Norwood defeating Trevallyn 44-43, while the junior girls one grand final was a more one-sided encounter as Sacred Heart outplayed Scotch Oakburn 34-18.
Norwood was led by the 17 points of Henry Stevenson, while Max Blyth (23) and Thomas Seen (14) contributed for Trevallyn.
For the girls' big dance, the division's highest scorer Molly Illingworth (14) was the sole player to reach double figures for the match, with Violet Allanson's eight the highest offering from Scotch.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.