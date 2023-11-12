The Examinersport
Evans enjoys Hellova Night with upset win in Goodwood Handicap

By Colin McNiff
November 13 2023 - 10:43am
Hellova Night winning in Hobart last year. Picture supplied
Newly-inducted Hall Of Fame trainer Terry Evans caused a boilover when his six-year-old Hellova Night won the $50,000 Goodwood Handicap over 1100 metres in Hobart on Saturday.

