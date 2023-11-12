Evans enjoys Hellova Night with upset win in Goodwood Handicap

Newly-inducted Hall Of Fame trainer Terry Evans caused a boilover when his six-year-old Hellova Night won the $50,000 Goodwood Handicap over 1100 metres in Hobart on Saturday.
"This time last year we were ready to tackle the best of them, but he went amiss and we just plodded along with him for a fair while," Evans said. "He goes really well first-up and I was quietly confident.
"Mehmet (Ulucinar) had done a lot of homework and said this will happen, that will happen, they'll split at the 200m, and I'll dive through and win, and that's what he did."
Hellova Night ($61 defeated leader Galenus ($6) by a neck with Fake Magic ($26) third. Favourite Bello Beau ($2.50) after sitting second, weakened to finish fourth.
Evans is unsure whether he will press on to the Newmarket Handicap in Launceston on November 29.
Ulucinar went on to make it a double when the consistent Metaverse outstayed the opposition in the BM76 over 2200m.
Anyways Roxie, having just her second race start, lowered the 1000m record on the Hobart circuit, clocking 59.02 seconds to take 0.38 off the previous mark set by Gee Gee Goldenlass in March 2020.
Anyways Roxie was heavily backed from an opening quote of $2.30 to start $1.80 favourite and led all the way to win by three lengths.
"She's done a great job here, only her second start and she's learnt a lot from her first run. (I'm) absolutely rapt," trainer Jessie Bazan said.
"She's got a lovely length of stride, I'm never super confident, but yeah, glad to see her get the job done."
Bazan completed her first-ever training double when new stable addition Sunset Gun, ($5.50) comfortably won the BM60 (1600m) after a near-perfect ride by apprentice Taylor Johnstone.
"It's a massive thrill. It's been a really big week, but hard work pays off.
"I'm so happy to get a win for these guys, I'm so grateful for the opportunity. She's won seven races now, and they've taken a punt on a new trainer."
