Launceston CBD gets a Christmas make-over featuring an 11m-tall tree

Installation of Launceston's impressive 11m-tall Christmas tree has begun in the Brisbane St Mall.
City of Launceston Mayor Mathew Garwood said the tree will look new to most observers.
"While the frame of the tree remains the same, all foliage has been upgraded, and the old lighting system has been entirely replaced with a new wraparound system that can display patterns utilising more than 7000 individual lights and almost 2000 baubles," Mayor Garwood said.
In addition to the much-loved tree, the Brisbane St Mall will be decorated with 250m of festoon lights, accompanied by twinkle balls and baubles hung from almost 1km of catenary wire.
Cr Garwood said the Mall would be one of many places in Launceston to get a Christmas makeover.
"Elsewhere in the CBD, there will be more than 140 corflute decorations incorporating children's artwork and 100 street banners while in Civic Square, Rocherlea's The Shed is working with our Place Making Team to develop community decorations and LED lighting," Mayor Garwood said.
Launceston Central Executive Officer Amanda McEvoy said the festive spirit and plethora of fantastic retailers made the CBD incredibly attractive for Christmas shopping across all age groups and interest areas.
"From now until Christmas, there'll be free family entertainment in the Brisbane St Mall every Saturday between 10am and 3pm, with community groups and school children singing, face painters, colouring-in activities, and the delightful Mrs Claus making her rounds of the city," Ms McEvoy said.
"Plus, our beloved annual hunt for Santa's lost reindeer takes on an exciting new twist this year, with participants now able to listen to Santa's clues via a free app before sleuthing their way around town to find the errant reindeer hidden in shop windows throughout the city centre."
Shoppers are invited to vote for their favourite Christmas window decorations by posting a photo to social media with the hashtag #LaunnieChristmas2023, and children can post their letters to Santa in Santa's Mailbox in the Old Brisbane Arcade - and if they do so before December 21, they'll receive a unique reply in the mail.
