Monday, 13 November 2023
Were you at Remembrance Day at the Launceston Cenotaph? Check out our pics

Rod Thompson
By Rod Thompson
Updated November 13 2023 - 1:38pm, first published 1:00pm
105 years after the guns fell silent on the Western Front, Launceston residents gathered at the Cenotaph to pay their respects to those who gave their lives in service of the country.

