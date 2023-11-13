Were you at Remembrance Day at the Launceston Cenotaph? Check out our pics

105 years after the guns fell silent on the Western Front, Launceston residents gathered at the Cenotaph to pay their respects to those who gave their lives in service of the country.
At the stroke of the 11th hour, the crowd - which included a large number of school students and other young Tasmanians - paused to reflect on the sacrifices made in their name.
Launceston RSL sub branch president Graeme Barnett said keeping legends and traditions like Remembrance Day alive was among "the most important things that any country should have".
Lieutenant Colonel Barnett said turnout at the service was the largest he had seen for some time, and the fact so many young people were engaging - despite reports to the contrary - gave him hope for the future.
"If we keep this up, especially at Anzac Day and now Remembrance Day with the kids, that's the future," he said.
