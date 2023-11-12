Winners take higher ground as tournament unites handicaps

Players with higher handicaps were given the chance to enjoy the spotlight when the Divisional Golf Croquet Tournament was held at the Northern Tasmanian Centre.
Played in exceptional weather, the tournament brought together players with handicaps of five and over and produced some several close games.
Noel Hiskins (St Leonards) won the second division with seven games and 17 net hoops from David Cox (Devonport) with six and nine.
Hobart's Rod Chisholm remained undefeated to take out division three with five games and 19 net hoops from Cameron Smith (St Helens) who scored the same matches but lost on hoops (14).
Division four saw Ian Murray (Hobart) win with five games and 15 net points from Tim Fowler (North Esk) on four and 12.
Tournament manager Ruth McKean was ably supported by referees from Northern clubs and members of North Esk.
