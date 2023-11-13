Aukus, parking, climate refugees, women in sport and a wildlife lament

LAST week I watched on as bulldozers ripped apart and tore down some of the last remaining bush land behind my property. Trees that were 50 + years old destroyed in seconds, all to make room for more houses and to line the pockets of the greedy. The wildlife that inhabited this once beautiful bush are now homeless, the birds have dispersed and now my view will be rooves and brick. It's sad to think no one considers the consequences of their greed and how it will look when all we live amongst is concrete. As I looked on, whilst the trees were ripped out, I observed a young wallaby staring on with sadness. Where and when does it stop? When do we start choosing our country, our land and wildlife over the pockets of the rich?

