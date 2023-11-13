Aukus, parking, climate refugees, women in sport and a wildlife lament

IT IS estimated that Australian taxpayers would need to borrow about 360 billion dollars to implement the proposed AUKUS submarine project. In the years before the submarines can become operational, it is very likely that advances in artificial intelligence and weapons systems would make these submarines obsolete. Taking interest, depreciation and operational costs into account, this project would cost Australian taxpayers about 70 million dollars per day, or nearly $50,000 per minute. This is a clear case of money laundering hiding in plain sight, the proposed transfer of about $50,000 per minute from taxpayers to wealthy influential corporations. Tasmania would suffer as huge amounts of money needed to provide services of all sorts are instead directed to the submarine project. Australia needs a defence program that is timely, resilient, and affordable. The AUKUS submarine project is none of these.
At a time when over 80,000 Tasmanian households are facing food insecurity, it would be insane to spend such stupendous amounts of money on a weapons system which is likely to be obsolete. It would be a modern equivalent of paying people to dig holes then paying other people to fill them in.
(Dr) Colin McQueen, Westbury
JUST a quick reply to Richard Cooke's Letter to the Editor on parking in Riverdale Grove Newstead (The Examiner, November 10). I wonder if residents in Holbrook Street have had to reverse out of their street when cars are coming the other way. I wonder if they can use their driveways for visitors parking when it is a shared driveway with other units? Just wondering.
Mike Oakley, Newstead (Riverdale Grove)
ALBANESE'S offer to take people from Tuvalu, in essence climate refugees, is good; he is indicating he is refusing to stop allowing the fossil fuel companies to dictate policy. These people will lose their beautiful islands and connection to a country to come to a deeply divided and racist country.
Peter M Taylor, Midway Point
THE ABC has reported that the world has just experienced the hottest 12 month period in recorded history.
Scientists warn that as long as we continue to burn coal, oil and natural gas to produce energy, at present and expected future rising levels, world temperatures will continue to grow ultimately rendering planet earth to be uninhabitable.
The human induced climate change situation has now reached a crisis point of massive proportions.
Brian Measday, Kingswood SA
I SUBSCRIBE to The Examiner, but I'm becoming disillusioned about the lack of representation of women in the sports pages. This is Saturday (November 11), there's half a page out of nine total pages mentioning a woman. 50 per cent of the population deserve better representation especially if we try to encourage the younger generation to participate fully in these opportunities. I'd love you to publish this letter, but I'm sure you won't. Thank you.
Gaye Handby, Launceston
FURTHER to my previous letter concerning Launceston Parking (The Examiner, November 1), which requires personal information to be provided before a parking permit is issued, I will not be providing such information and if I am issued with a fine, I will not be paying the fine and will be fighting it in the courts, arguing that the requirement to provide such information is an unreasonable invasion of privacy and I encourage all other motorists to do the same, until this ridiculous requirement is revoked by Council.
John Fry, Port Sorell
LAST week I watched on as bulldozers ripped apart and tore down some of the last remaining bush land behind my property. Trees that were 50 + years old destroyed in seconds, all to make room for more houses and to line the pockets of the greedy. The wildlife that inhabited this once beautiful bush are now homeless, the birds have dispersed and now my view will be rooves and brick. It's sad to think no one considers the consequences of their greed and how it will look when all we live amongst is concrete. As I looked on, whilst the trees were ripped out, I observed a young wallaby staring on with sadness. Where and when does it stop? When do we start choosing our country, our land and wildlife over the pockets of the rich?
Emily Baillie, Riverside
