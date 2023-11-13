The Examiner
Monday, 13 November 2023
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Aukus, parking, climate refugees, women in sport and a wildlife lament

November 13 2023 - 2:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aukus, parking, climate refugees, women in sport and a wildlife lament
Aukus, parking, climate refugees, women in sport and a wildlife lament

Pay people to dig holes, then fill them in

IT IS estimated that Australian taxpayers would need to borrow about 360 billion dollars to implement the proposed AUKUS submarine project. In the years before the submarines can become operational, it is very likely that advances in artificial intelligence and weapons systems would make these submarines obsolete. Taking interest, depreciation and operational costs into account, this project would cost Australian taxpayers about 70 million dollars per day, or nearly $50,000 per minute. This is a clear case of money laundering hiding in plain sight, the proposed transfer of about $50,000 per minute from taxpayers to wealthy influential corporations. Tasmania would suffer as huge amounts of money needed to provide services of all sorts are instead directed to the submarine project. Australia needs a defence program that is timely, resilient, and affordable. The AUKUS submarine project is none of these.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.