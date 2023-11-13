How pet owners can prevent tragedy from happening in hot cars

The warning to the community is clear, hot cars and pets should never mix.
Tasmania's chief motoring body and animal advocacy organisation have joined forces to remind the community of the care needed to prevent tragedy.
The RACT and RSPCA reiterated animals shouldn't be locked in a car, saying it could take less than six minutes for a pet to die in a hot vehicle.
In the 2023 financial year, RACT's roadside assistance team responded to nearly 100 pets locked in cars.
RACT general manager advocacy and government relations Mel Percival said their roadside assistance team would respond to any call regarding an animal, or child, in a hot car free of charge.
"If you find yourself in a situation where your pets are locked in a car, or you see an animal locked in a hot car, don't hesitate to call RACT's road assistance on 13 11 11, even if you're not an RACT member," Ms Percival said.
"Leaving animals in a car, even briefly, can lead to tragic consequences."
RSPCA Tasmania chief executive Jan Davis said temperatures in a car could rise to dangerous levels and reach more than double the outside temperature even on mild days.
"Even mild heatstroke is an emergency," Ms Davis said.
"Treatment of heatstroke is intensive and difficult, and the sooner it's started the better."
People should never leave their animals unattended in vehicles or on the back of a ute, even for a short period of time, she said.
"Better still, pet owners should leave their animals at home during the warmer months and ensure they have plenty of water and shade," she said.
"Before leaving your vehicle, always remember to take your pet with you."
Ms Davis said the help of a vet should be sought immediately if a pet is suspected to have heatstroke.
Facts on heat stroke and car temperatures
More information on heat stroke in pets, or to report any concerns about the welfare of animals in vehicles, can be found on the RSPCA website. For rescues, call RACT's roadside assist on 13 11 11.
