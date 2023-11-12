North come up short as regional Challenge Shield heads to the North-West

The North-West regained the Challenge Shield from the North with a four divisions to one win.
The North were represented well in the 60+ age group, with usual suspects Greg Porter, Rod Meldrum and Rod Smith finding a way to keep the upper hand.
In the elite section, the North-West picked up their first ever division win. The much-anticipated encounter of Elliot Johnstone and Ken Ho didn't disappoint when the match looked to be heading into a tie-break. Unfortunately, Noth's Ho landed awkwardly and had to retire hurt, handing the match to Johnstone.
Rayden Cresswell, Alex Johnstone and Jake Gleeson were standouts for the North-West, while for the North, Todd Mitchell, Sam Woodley and Doug Sheppard battled hard.
In the ladies' competition, North-West young guns Britta Russell and Paige Jacobson led the way, while team captain Amanda Tu and Sue Stanton were solid contributors. Jo Thwaites, Mackayla Burns and Belinda Young played well for the North.
In A-grade, Fletcher looney wound back the clock to lead the North-West while other strong performances by Andrew Okines, Alex Mountney and Burnie Tennis Club coach Grant O'Callaghan led them to victory. North's better players were Ben Nicholson, Arwen Koesmapahlawan and Daniel Binns.
In the 45+ division, North-West swept their opposition to win all 16 matches, led by Ant Maierhofler, Jamie Kay and Ben Hollister. Davin Haas and Mark Munnings led North's challenge.
With close to 80 players taking part, it was a successful day and again showed how important home-court advantage is.
Players of the day, selected by the opposing team (North, North-West): Elite Todd Mitchell, Rayden Cresswell; Ladies Mackayla Binns, Britta Russell; A-grade Regina Barrenger, Fletcher Looney; 45+ Davin Hass, Shaun Summers; 60+ Rod Meldrum, Clayton Graham-Jones
This weekend the North-West Tennis League returns with the top of the table Titans taking on reigning premier Burnie Broncos.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.