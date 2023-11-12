The Examiner
Dolphin Sands bushfire brought under control, but still burning

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated November 13 2023 - 8:11am, first published 7:49am
Firefighters say a fire that destroyed two houses and has likely damaged several more on Tasmania's East Coast is being brought under control.

