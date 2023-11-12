Caution advised as firefighters battle bushfire at Gravelly Beach

Residents of Gravelly Beach, Blackwall, Deviot and surrounding suburbs are being urged to monitor conditions as firefighters respond to a bushfire in the area.
Nine crews have been dispatched to the scene of the bushfire, which was first reported about 1.45pm on Sunday, November 12.
A Tasmania Fire Service spokesperson said there was no immediate threat to properties, and the fire was moving towards Gatenbys Road.
The TFS urged residents to check bushfire plans, and monitor the status of the fire through TasALERT.
Firefighters said conditions at 3pm meant well-prepared properties were likely to be defendable, however this could change over the course of the afternoon.
Anybody sensitive to smoke is also asked to take precautions.
