Retail outlet evacuated as police respond to suspicious bag

Police in Hobart are dealing with an isolated incident at a chemist in the city's centre.
The business has been evacuated whilst an unattended bag is being examined.
Police advise that there have been no threats in relation to the matter, but have asked the public to avoid the area until the bag is cleared.
Police have closed Bathurst Street and set an exclusion zone of 30 metres until further notice.
MORE TO COME
