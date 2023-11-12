Two-time state champion Steers axe to hard-hitting Westbury win

Tasmania's leading axemen were in the thick of the action at the Westbury Show on Saturday, gearing up for a busy period in coming weeks, featuring a string of state titles between now and Christmas.
The highlight in Meander Valley was the Westbury Show 300-millimetre Standing Hard Hitting - won by reigning Tasmanian champion of champions, Kody Steers, from Gowrie Park, who was two clear of his nearest rival, receiving generous applause from a large and appreciative crowd.
Three axemen finished on 18 blows, with Devonport's Stephen Foster taking the shortest time, with 35 seconds, from Gowrie Park's Josh Bakes on 42 blows, and Winkleigh veteran Dale Beams on 44.
Steers, who already has two state titles so far this season under his belt, also cut third in the 300mm underhand handicap after giving up 32 seconds head start to the front marker.
Elsewhere on the programme, Deloraine axeman Daniel Gurr enjoyed a successful day.
Gurr, the reigning world tree-felling champion, once again showed he is also a more than capable standing block exponent as well as a dab hand in underhand chopping as well, winning both the 300mm standing handicap and 300mm underhand handicap finals.
Huonville veteran Garry Lovell also had a good day at Westbury, winning the 275mm underhand handicap and finishing second in the 250mm standing handicap.
Launceston's Danny Arnold was also in good form, winning the 250mm standing handicap.
The future of Tasmanian woodchopping was again on show in the 250mm junior underhand handicap, with Travis McCauley taking the win ahead of Fletcher Rouse.
Westbury Show 300mm Standing Hard Hitting Championship: Kody Steers, 16 blows, 1; Stephen Foster, 18 blows in 35 seconds, 2; Josh Bakes, 18 hits in 42 secs, 3.
275mm underhand handicap: Garry Lovell, handicap 17 secs, 1; Stephen Foster, 25, 2; Anthony McCauley, 16, 3. Time: 30 secs.
250mm standing block handicap: Danny Arnold, 16, 1; Garry Lovell, 14, 2; Anthony Richards, 11, 3. Time: 26 secs.
250mm junior underhand handicap: Travis McCauley, 13, 1; Fletcher Rouse, 10, 2.
300mm underhand handicap: Daniel Gurr 26, 1; Damien Rouse, 9, 2; Kody Steers, 32, 3.
300mm standing block handicap: Daniel Gurr, 28, 1; Matthew Gurr, 2; 25; Damien Rouse, 16, 3. Time: 36 secs.
