The Examinersport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Two-time state champion Steers axe to hard-hitting Westbury win

Updated November 12 2023 - 3:25pm, first published 3:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tasmania's leading axemen were in the thick of the action at the Westbury Show on Saturday, gearing up for a busy period in coming weeks, featuring a string of state titles between now and Christmas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.