'Sky's the limit': Plant Envy+ learns lessons from one year in business

A year in business hasn't been without its challenges at Plant Envy+, however hard work is reaping rewards for owner Sharon Cornelius.
She admits she opened during a challenging time in retails, particularly with rising cost of living and interest rate pressures.
"But we try to keep our pricing down in line with competitors, and affordable so that we could turn the stock over quickly," Mrs Cornelius said.
"It's about learning what people are looking for."
Celebrating 12 months on November 8, she said the positive feedback reassured her in the face of doubts that she was doing the right thing in opening a business.
"It's encouraging people to get out there and support us, and you know - buy that $20 plant because it's all that helps," she said.
Mrs Cornelius love of plants inspired her to open Plant Envy+ after working in administration since she was 16-years-old.
"I always had a love of plants," she said.
"And then a bit over 12 months ago my husband ... I've always wanted my own little plant shop. I've always been envious of other plant shops.
"So he was just like 'that's it, stop working, follow your dreams and go and do what you want to do'."
Initially located further back in the Centreway Arcade, the store relocated a few months ago to its corner location.
"It just attracts so much more attention from there. We've had plenty of compliments about the fact that it brightens the whole Arcade and you can see it from the street," Mrs Cornelius said.
The store showcases a range of plants, pots and contemporary styling. While Mrs Cornelius has embraced customer demand for experiential retail with terrarium making workshops.
"I've had a newfound love of making terrarium," she said.
"So once I got my shop up and running it worked out with how much time I had on my hands.
"You can just take yourself away to the best place when you start your imagination rolling and get there and create some different looking terrarium.
"So what I did was chose to share my love of two areas with everybody out there."
Providing the tools, some drinks and a platter, she said customers could make as much mess and fun as they wanted to in the group environment.
Her biggest focus over the initial 12 months of business was getting the brand out there, she said.
At 45-years-old, and balancing owning a new business with being a mother and wife, she said the realisation recently hit her that she's working harder than she ever had.
"Then I thought to myself, I don't actually feel like I go to work every day," Mrs Cornelius said.
"I think it's probably more so that I'm constantly being challenged, and I'm ok with that because if you're being constantly challenged you're learning.
"So the sky's the limit. We'll just keep on going."
