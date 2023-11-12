The Examinersport
Home/Sport/Basketball

Ball-handling, defence guides winning JackJumpers' return to form

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
November 12 2023 - 2:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Tasmania JackJumpers have moved two games clear of parity after 10 games in the NBL following a robust 82-72 away win against the Adelaide 36ers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from AFL
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.