Ball-handling, defence guides winning JackJumpers' return to form

The Tasmania JackJumpers have moved two games clear of parity after 10 games in the NBL following a robust 82-72 away win against the Adelaide 36ers.
Back to their defensive best, the now 6-4 JackJumpers restricted their South Australian opponents to just two double-digit scorers in recently acquired Dejan Vasiljevic (16) and Isaac Humphries (10).
"To me, it was just a classic JackJumper game, a grinding game," coach Scott Roth summarised.
"And on the road it's very, very difficult to win and we're quite humbled to walk out of buildings with wins on the road.
"The league's very difficult and you just don't know what's around the corner, so I'm really proud of our guys, they stepped up to the plate well across the board."
Leading at every break, Tasmania were in the box seat for much of the match, with their biggest margin 19 points.
The win shared very little with their previous game at Launceston's Silverdome, with 5-24 shooting from behind the arc forcing the likes of Milton Doyle and Jordon Crawford to find alternative scoring routes.
Supported well by Jack McVeigh's 14 points and Marcus Lee's 12, the American offensive production leaders added a combined 30 points (Doyle 13 and Crawford 17), with the duo showcasing their very best ball-handling skills to create space for shots in the paint, while also getting open jump-shots with effective pump-fakes.
Roth said the contrasting route to victory was unsurprising.
"I give them quite a lot of freedom offensively, I don't give them as much defensively, but I give them freedom to do what they need to do and play the way they're capable and who they are," he said.
"And I don't want to ever constrain someone offensively, so I have no conversations with them other than keep doing what you're doing and push the pace and get in the paint and cause some problems."
Besides the successful night for the team, there were some individual milestones with captain Clint Steindl (three points) playing his 300th NBL match and Will Magnay returning to the court from injury for the first time this season.
"[Steindl] was one of the number one guys that we went after to build culture here and to make sure that we got it right in the beginning and I just felt like he was ready for another step when he left Perth," Roth said.
"I think he's quite inspiring to our young guys to see a professional that shows up every single day and how he carries himself.
"We've been waiting and waiting and (Magnay was) probably ready about seven or eight days ago to be quite honest with you.
"He has no restrictions, he's good to go ... it's great to have another big body out there, a physical guy that knows how to play and knows the league and can control the paint for us as he continues to get in shape."
It also marked starter Anthony Drmic's return to the Adelaide Entertainment Centre for the first time since leaving the 36ers.
"Obviously it's good that we got the win, (but) it's always fun to come play your old team and you have a little bit more energy to go out and play," Drmic said.
The JackJumpers return to Launceston for their second of two games at the Silverdome on Thursday night, where they await the team which knocked them out of last year's playoffs, the New Zealand Breakers.
