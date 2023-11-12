Inspired by her great uncle Dean: Young botanist behind the lens

Botany may be an unlikely career path for a seven-year-old, but Amelie Tierney says that's precisely what she wants to be.
Amelie said she had been inspired by her great uncle Dean, who considered himself a "botanist in training" and took her on walks where he taught her about plants.
These walks also gave her the opportunity to practice her photography, documenting the things she saw.
"I've taken photos on walks," she said.
"Lots of things, plants and people."
She said myrtle beech was one of her favourite plants to photograph.
This love of plants was also encouraged at school, and drew her to City Park.
This is the perfect place for a budding botanist, as it contains the John Hart Conservatory and the statue of Ronald Campbell Gunn.
Her photo of the statue - taken from her own viewpoint - was one of the winning entries in the 2023 Heritage Snap! competition.
She said the reason behind the photo was simple.
"He's a botanist, and I want to be one," Amelie said.
She said the money would be used to buy a magnolia tree as they were "really, really pretty" particularly at during spring.
