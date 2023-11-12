What does 'no worse off' mean in the UTAS Stadium transfer?

The proposed transfer of UTAS Stadium to its new owners hinges on a council vote.
If City of Launceston councillors endorse a draft memorandum of understanding with the state government at their November 16 meeting, the transfer of the venue to Stadiums Tasmania is likely to follow shortly.
The memorandum is a non-legally binding document, and no money will change hands as part of the ownership transfer.
However, the document shows what each party is willing to do to ensure Northern Tasmania is, at a minimum, not worse off when the Tasmanian AFL team takes to the field.
From the government's end, the status quo of four Hawthorn Hawks games played at Launceston will continue in line with the current agreement.
This partnership is due to end in 2025, but the government says it will negotiate a similar agreement to tide the city over from 2026 until the Tasmanian team takes to the field.
When the Tasmanian team enters the league in 2028, the government will do what it can to ensure four games, including one against a "high-drawing" Melbourne club, and a pre-season match will be played at Launceston.
The government is less firm when it comes to the Tasmanian AFLW side, saying it has an "expectation" the women's team will play matches at Launceston every year and increase the amount of elite football content.
It has a similar expectation that VFL, VFLW matches and AFLW pre-season games will be played at Launceston.
In return, the council says it will continue its current level of support and services around AFL matches, and will extend that to any new AFL, AFLW, VFL or VFLW events.
The future ownership of UTAS Stadium, otherwise known as York Park, began being considered by the council in 2021.
A review published by the council found York Park required an average of $2.55 million spent every year on upgrades and maintenance, with a further $74 million needed just to keep the stadium fit-for-purpose.
This did not account for the further $130 million upgrades required to support the Tasmanian AFL team, which will be funded in equal parts by the state and federal governments.
Although the stadium brings in about $30 million from tourists each year, the council does not directly benefit.
Combined with the ongoing running costs, which are funded by ratepayers' pockets, the council has concluded that keeping the stadium is, as mayor Matthew Garwood said, "unsustainable for a local council".
The 2021 review suggested a state government-owned trust as the preferred model going forward, however Stadiums Tasmania has been created as a statutory body to manage similar venues statewide.
