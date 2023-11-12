The Examiner
YOUR SAY: Kindness of strangers to rescue and a tower of possibility

By Letters to the Editor
November 13 2023 - 10:00am
Thank you stranger

AN EXCEPTIONALLY kind young man came to my rescue last Wednesday afternoon when my car broke down at the top of the David Street hill, holding up many vehicles behind us. Thank you so much Matt. Your help was really appreciated.

