YOUR SAY: Kindness of strangers to rescue and a tower of possibility

AN EXCEPTIONALLY kind young man came to my rescue last Wednesday afternoon when my car broke down at the top of the David Street hill, holding up many vehicles behind us. Thank you so much Matt. Your help was really appreciated.
Gail Wells, Launceston
THE REAL victims of this devastating war is without doubt the Palestinian civilians, men, women and children. They are not dressed in a uniform, they do not carry a gun, yet are dying in thousands.
Palestinians in their millions throughout the world are showing their displeasure at Israel's retaliation, and understandingly so, but they must poise for a moment and remember it was their Hamas government who started it, with an incredible, in-humane invasion on Israel with, unforgivable brutality and the harsh taking of innocent hostages.
Cruel, barbaric, compassion-less act. The ill feeling was always there between Israel and Palestine but in no way was this invasion necessary.
Many years ago my elder wonderful best friend who was P.O.W from World War Two, being well known and much loved, was asked to speak a the War Cenotaph on Remembrance Day. He was an articulate proud man who was always impeccably dressed and made this profound statement.
"World Leaders make wars but never go to war." Words of wisdom my much missed friend!
Peter Doddy, Trevallyn
I READ with much interest regarding the proposed 200 meter tower for Sun Cable at George Town, (Examiner 10th November). What an opportunity, I immediately thought of placing high quality a pixel cameras on top of it for fire spotting, in the large areas around it.
This is a golden opportunity, I am sure there will be the idiots with the NIMBY attitude, however, is there anyone with extra ideas for this project that would be of advantage to the surrounding areas?
Richard Cooke, Invermay
NORTHERN Tasmanians should get behind Bell Bay hosting SunCable's cable manufacturing facility ("Proposed Bell Bay tower would be Tassie's tallest building" The Examiner, 10/11). What a boon for Tasmania's renewable energy credentials!
More than 1200 jobs, and $2 billion investment into the Tamar Valley would be a welcome injection. Further, the required 200 metre tower could become a beacon for Tassie's clean, green vision.
The George Town and Bell Bay communities might have some ideas. Perhaps the tower could be coloured green? Or have some of Tasmania's famous murals painted onto it?
Either way, this manufacturing facility is a huge opportunity for the Tamar region that should be embraced with open arms.
Amy Hiller, Kew
RECREATIONAL fishers have just received a major flathead bag limit cut based on solid scientific research that the government and opposition say we should listen to.
We need to trust the science they say.
Macquarie Harbour Salmon farms are a major contributor to the poor water quality that exists in that area and it's resident skate population faces possible extinction unless drastic measures are taken very soon.
This is according to that very same solid scientific research. Yet here we have both major state based parties tripping over themselves to basically say to everyone that we all should ignore "this science" and it's all it's subsequent recommendations.
Confused? I am.
Todd Lambert, Devon Hills
COUNCIL Planning Unit is recommending that council approves a large industrial storage facility to be built between South and Little Green Streets in Invermay.
Why is it possible to do this in a residential area? Because the outdated and heavily criticised policy of 'spot zoning' is still in place.
Spot zoning is a way to bypass the intent of keeping commercial, industrial and residential areas separate. This proposal will result in huge lorries carrying container units driving up and down our quite streets at all hours of the day and night. The plans include showers and other facilities to allow for the site to be redeveloped into a manufacturing facility, which would be even more unsuitable.
Local residents have investigated, and it is open to council to rezone the site to residential, and either compulsory purchase or agree with the developer that a more suitable use is found for the site.
My suggestion is a combination of social housing and green space, in line with the council's commitment to environmentally and socially responsible development.
Dr M MacSween, Invermay
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.