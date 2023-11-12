McSweyn's Paris Olympic bid takes in Fukuoka and Burnie

The foundations for Stewart McSweyn's Paris Olympic campaign are being laid in both Fukuoka and King Island.
The 28-year-old completed his 2023 season with a mile win in Japan, clocking 4:02 to finish ahead of domestic favorites Masato Saiki (4:04) and Yusuke Takahashi (4:08).
"I finished the season fit and healthy for a build-up to next year which, with the Olympics, is important," McSweyn said.
"As they say in footy you try to take it week by week, but there is definitely that extra motivation coming into an Olympic year. And you know those top guys who you're hopefully going to be competing with are going to be out there working hard, so you're definitely keen."
One of only seven runners to contest all three major world championships (track, road and cross-country) this year, McSweyn won his first global medal with bronze in Australia's 4x2km mixed gender cross-country relay in Bathurst.
Having recovered from a succession of injuries and the influenza which forced him to miss the 2022 Commonwealth Games, McSweyn has returned from four months in Europe and plans to begin training on the family's King Island sheep and cattle property and contest Christmas carnivals in Burnie and possibly Devenport before national championships in Adelaide. He is one of three men to have already run the 1500m qualifying time for Paris and nationals victory would confirm his spot.
"It was obviously a pretty big year with the three championships, but I was injured twice before I went to Europe and battled for the first few weeks," McSweyn told Athletics Australia.
Jake Birtwhistle's globe-trotting triathlon season concluded with a fourth place finish at the Noosa Triathlon.
After getting sick in the warm-up to the race, Launceston's 28-year-old Tokyo Olympian was satisfied with the result.
"I thought it might have been a lot worse so I'll walk away content with that," Birtwhistle said on Instagram.
"Noosa always makes me feel cooler than I actually am so thanks for all the 'hellos', 'good lucks', selfies and cheers and last but not least, thanks to the staff and all the volunteers for putting on such a great event, see you next year.
"It's been one long and busy racing season, and 18 races later it's finally time to rest."
Birtwhistle completed his international commitments with a successful World Triathlon Cup double in Asia, coming 13th in Tongyeong, Korea, and 21st when the distances were doubled in Miyazaki, Japan.
Launceston marksman Bailey Groves helped Australian shooters take aim at the Paris Olympics.
Groves was one of 11 different Aussies to qualify their country quotas for the 2024 Games at the Oceania Shooting Championships at the Brisbane International Shooting Centre.
The 26-year-old was successful in the men's 10m air pistol.
Groves also won the Oceania title in 2019, securing his country a Tokyo Olympic quota by shooting 568 out of 600.
Tasmanian champion Ariarne Titmus missed out on landing Australia's 2023 Olympic Program Swimmer of the Year award.
The 23-year-old Launceston-born Queensland-based freestyler was one of four nominations for the award, along with Mollie O'Callaghan, Kaylee McKeown and Sam Short.
O'Callaghan was named winner after the 19-year-old became a two-time world champion, winning the 100m and 200m free - the latter in world record time.
O'Callaghan and Titmus had combined to help Australia win the 4x200m relay in world record time.
Titmus, whose world championship campaign yielded two gold medals, one silver and one bronze, three personal bests and two world records, remains a chance to be named Tasmanian Athlete of the Year for a third time as one of five nominees for this year's award.
Two Tasmanians have been named in the 20-player Australian under-21 men's team for the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup being held in Kuala Lumpur from December 5-16.
Canterbury teammates Max Larkin, a goalkeeper, and midfielder Lachlan Rogers were in the Burras team which lost a penalty shootout to Germany at the recent Sultan of Johor Cup.
Both players are also members of the Tigers squad contesting this year's HockeyOne league.
From the 20 players selected, the final 18 will be announced on November 17.
The Burras' first pool match is against defending champions Argentina, before taking on Chile and hosts Malaysia.
Launceston's Lochie Dalton enjoyed a successful opening day at Bathurst.
After coming third in both practice sessions, Dalton achieved the same result in qualifying and race one in his Andrew Walter Constructions Trans Am.
"Awesome effort by the Garry Rogers Motorsport crew," Dalton said on Facebook. "Our car was great but unfortunately finishing under safety car seized any chances to move further forward."
Devonport veteran John Bowe continued the Tasmanian success at Mount Panorama, kicking off his weekend with a win in the Touring Car Masters trophy race
Meanwhile the Tasmanian Supersprint round of the 2024 Australian Supercars Championship has been locked in for August 16-18.
