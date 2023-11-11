Riverside's O'Connor on a roll, Shamrocks shine with game in the balance

A dominant performance from one of the state's brightest young stars has seen Riverside roll Mowbray at Invermay Park in Greater Northern Cup round seven.
Fresh from winning The Examiner's Junior Sports Awards male athlete of the year, Aidan O'Connor showed no signs of slowing down with a devastating spell that produced 4-16 from six overs.
The 17-year-old took out four of the top six as Lyndon Stubbs caused just as much chaos from the other end before finishing with 4-22 from his 10 overs.
Mowbray, who ended up with four ducks, were in a world of trouble at 7-24 and would be all out for 66 in 24 overs.
"Aidan took it upon himself to lead from the front and was very well supported by Stubbsy with the ball," coach Patty Mackrell said.
"We fielded really well, we cut off a lot of runs early and put a lot of put pressure on the batsmen and it came off for us."
It was Riverside's third win of the season after recovering from three losses in a row from rounds two through to five.
"We haven't been playing bad cricket, we've been playing good solid cricket. We just made every moment count in the field," Mackrell said.
O'Connor, who later took a run-out, was at it again with the bat, sewing up the victory with an entertaining and unbeaten 34 from 14 balls.
He smacked three fours and three sixes after Riverside had been in trouble at 3-13. The Blues finished on 4-67 from 11 overs.
"It wasn't easy early out there and they've got some quality bowlers in their attack in (James) Storay and (Ben) Spinks," Mackrell said.
"Especially when O'Connor came in he really took it to them and took it upon himself to put the pressure right back on the opposition and we followed suit behind him.
"It was a really pleasing win and really good to see Aidan's performance and that he's continuing in the direction he's heading."
Aaron Hughes provided the greatest resistance for the Eagles with 20 runs and three boundaries.
Storay, Spinks and Lachlan Clark claimed a wicket each while John Hayes ran out Kaidyn Apted.
Meanwhile, two crucial wickets appeared to have been the difference in the close contest between Westbury and Launceston at Ingamells Oval which the Shamrocks won by 20 runs.
The Lions' Alistair Taylor, who hit a century last weekend, and Ben Humphrey were out within minutes of each other as Launceston went from 3-108 to 5-108.
They had both made starts with Taylor on 31 and Humphrey on 28.
"It was a pretty big couple of overs for us because they were building nicely and from them on we were able to build a bit of pressure," Westbury captain Daniel Murfet said.
"But Tom Beaumont batted pretty well towards the end and got them really close so it was a good game."
Beaumont, who made 54 from 60 balls including two maximums, got the Lions to within reach (10-178) of the Shamrocks' 10-198.
Murfet praised the efforts of Ollie Wood (57) and Joel Lloyd (56) for keeping the scoreboard ticking over and helping the victors to a competitive total.
"They provided a steadying partnership through the middle which has probably won the game for us in the end," he said.
Westbury's spinners Kieren Hume, Ian Labrooy and Murfet, snagged eight wickets between them in an indication the pitch suited slower bowling.
"It was brand new wicket with a fair bit of grass on it early so it wasn't your typical Westbury wicket," Murfet said.
He noted the Shamrocks were a bit light on with their bowling stocks without the likes of Liam Ryan so they shared the load as best they could.
"It did end up suiting quite well, the wicket hardened up a lot and slowed up a fair bit so we were able to bowl into the wicket a bit and I think that proved pivotal in the end," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.