Kerrison brothers provide Trevallyn with victory as Perth upset Longford

Strong knocks from the Kerrison brothers have made sure Trevallyn join Evandale Panthers as undefeated from three matches.
Alex scored 50 and Matt 49 as Trevallyn made their way to 8-179 before bowling Hadspen out for 136 to win by 43 runs.
Clayde White, who has traditionally been known for his spinners, was also a helping hand with the bat - making an unbeaten 40 and providing a 61-run partnership with Alex Kerrison.
Recruit Stan Tyson, who returned to the line-up, took 3-30 off his eight overs to be the Chieftains' best bowler before Trevallyn went to work with the ball.
Daniel Smith, who was already stamping his mark on the league, took 4-25 as Liam Bate and White both finished with multiple wickets.
Nick Price top scored with 26 as coach Tristan Weeks and Riley Prewer backed him up with 20 and 19 respectively in defeat.
The two undefeated teams battle next week in what looks to be an intriguing encounter as Trevallyn host the Panthers.
Perth picked up their first win of the year in an upset victory over Longford.
The Demons made 200 before bowling the Tigers out for 187 despite some lower-order resistance from the reigning premiers.
Vice-captain Matthew Walton (38) and Paul Fruin (28) led the way while Jake Smith, Tom Murfett and Rila Rizvy all contributed en route to their score.
Opening bowler Jessie Arnol was impressive with 2-13 off his eight overs while Patrick Morehouse (3-28), Matthew Hayward (2-32) and Fazil Rabbi (2-33) also provided multiple wickets.
Perth's Matthew Rigby (3-38) and Smith (3-41) were strong with the ball as Aidan Rigby (2-27) finished his spell with both wickets and a decent economy.
Batting at six, Dion Blair (53) was his side's strongest as he combined with Josh Adams (35) for an 82-run, fifth-wicket stand.
Legana also joined the Demons as first-time winners this season, defeating ACL by 95 runs at home.
The Durhams made 6-239 before bowling the Bluebacks out for 144 as several of their batters made starts on the way to victory.
Amritpal Singh took the highest honours with 63 off 56 balls as Ali Worth (48), Jarrod Dusautoy (39) and captain Hayden Fenton (33) guided the home side to their impressive total.
Nigel Hurst (2-44) and Cam Martin (2-61) took multiple wickets before their batters graced the crease in an innings which saw several starts.
Martin top scored, smacking four sixes en route to 30 off 22 balls as openers Simon Chappell (22) and Daniel Summers (21) started the innings in commanding form before the Durhams found their way with the ball.
Opening bowler Sarpreet Singh took 4-34 as Adam Bourke (2-26) and Dylan Sharman (2-34) tied things down in the middle before recruit Oliver Hadley took 1-1 off just three balls.
