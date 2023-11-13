Beams offers ray of light for next generation of Tassie sporting talent

The meeting of Kristen Beams and Aidan O'Connor last Wednesday night was the perfect demonstration of how far Tasmanian cricket has come in the space of a generation.
Both talented products of the West Tamar, the key differences between the pair are age and opportunity.
They came together at The Examiner's Junior Sports Awards when the former presented the latter with the male athlete of the year accolade.
Shortly before accepting the trophy, O'Connor had the opportunity to be reminded how fortunate he is.
Guest speaker for the night, Beams took on the daunting task of following the likes of Ricky Ponting, Richie Porte, Jake Birtwhistle, Ariarne Titmus, Tim Paine, Georgia Baker and Eddie Ockenden into bat and produced an innings every bit as inspirational as those fellow Tasmanian world-beaters.
Now 38 and happily retired, Beams took the audience back to when she was O'Connor's age and shared his dreams of state and international success.
Although Tasmania is currently chasing a third-straight Women's National Cricket League title, the state did not join the competition until 2010-11 while the Women's Big Bash League did not begin until 2015-16, so Beams had to sacrifice home-state pride to pursue her cricket ambition.
Relocating across Bass Strait, she went on to play 12 seasons for Victoria and four with Melbourne Stars while also building impressive international credentials, clocking up 30 One-Day Internationals, 18 Twenty20 internationals and a Test match, featuring in two World Cups and becoming Australia's leading wicket-taker at the 2017 tournament.
Relating the assorted obstacles faced and sacrifices made in the process - not least the ignominy of seeing "(Vic)" after her name in national squads - Beams compared her journey to today's young female Tasmanian cricketers like Riverside clubmate Emma Manix-Geeves, who enjoy a clearly defined pathway up to international level if they are good enough.
But it was a third graduate of Windsor Park who would have most appreciated the message.
A 17-year-old all-rounder, who played in both under-17 and under-19 national championships last year, O'Connor has progressed through club cricket and the Greater Northern Raiders in Cricket Tasmania Premier League to land a rookie contract with the Tasmanian Tigers and has already graced the second XI competition with a half-century on debut.
He follows a well-trodden pathway forged by several other Northern talents, including another Junior Sports Awards winner and George Town product, Jarrod Freeman.
There is no shortage of other candidates putting their hands up to follow a similar path.
O'Connor's Riverside teammate Cooper Anthes and South Launceston's Ava Curtis both hit centuries in Cricket North last weekend and are among a host of Greater Northern Raiders players enjoying a statewide spotlight under the mentorship of Alistair Taylor and Darren Simmonds.
The coaches are not reluctant to talk up their charges, indeed Simmonds' comments following back-to-back innings in the 90s from Manix-Geeves last week were an exercise in subtle persuasion.
"I certainly hope the selectors have a good look at today," he said, as his free-scoring batter continues to watch the Hurricanes' batting woes from the bench as a non-playing squad member. "When you're batting like that and making scores like that, she's put a hand up for selection."
Not one to sit on the fence is Simmo.
Tasmania had to wait 85 years to join the Sheffield Shield and collected a tidy cutlery set of a dozen wooden spoons before the first of three titles 29 years later.
In contrast, the state waited only 14 years to join the WNCL and just 11 later claimed back-to-back titles.
The NBL also finally noticed a mysterious apple-shaped island south of Victoria and the JackJumpers duly reached a grand final in their maiden season.
The AFL is also showing somewhat-overdue interest in the state, providing it is sufficiently compensated for doing so of course.
Opportunities are presenting themselves to talented young Tasmanian sports men and women that were not available a generation ago.
As a result, aspiring athletes like Aidan O'Connor can fulfil their potential without having to move to the mainland.
They have a lot to thank the likes of Kristen Beams for, and also her father who, when asked for advice, encouraged his daughter to take a chance and try things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.