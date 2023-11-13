The Examinersport
Monday, 13 November 2023
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy
Opinion

Beams offers ray of light for next generation of Tassie sporting talent

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated November 13 2023 - 1:33pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The meeting of Kristen Beams and Aidan O'Connor last Wednesday night was the perfect demonstration of how far Tasmanian cricket has come in the space of a generation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.