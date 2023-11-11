Forged in fire: Firefighters compete to find the best of the best

Competition between fire brigades heated up as volunteer and career firefighters descended on Invermay Park.
Teams from across Tasmania mustered at the park for the annual Tasmanian Fire Brigades Championships Association (TFBCA) state firefighter championships on November 11.
Course marshal Laura Smith said the competition fostered relationships and built skills that would be crucial as fire season hots up.
"This is a really fantastic opportunity for our firefighters to come together and to showcase their skills in a healthy competitive environment," she said.
"Also to network and to build that camaraderie which really comes to the fore in the fire season, particularly when we do have bigger fires where we're called on to help one another across the state.
"It is really nice to see a familiar face on the fire ground."
As part of the championships, teams from across the state competed in several drills using pumps, hoses and other equipment that would be used as firefighters respond to emergencies.
TFBCA president Robert Atkins said although some of the teams sparked up rivalries during the competition, at the end of the day they were all comrades.
"Some teams take it very seriously, but that's all part of it," Mr Atkins said.
"They come out here they give you a hard time during the day, then we go and have a can of Coke of a night."
Minister for Police, Fire and Emergency Management Felix Ellis said the two-day championship was a vital training opportunity for the next generation of first responders.
"What these events do is give our volunteer brigades the opportunity right around the state to train up and get ready for the fire season," Mr Ellis said.
"It's also a really an opportunity for the 14 junior brigades to continue to grow their skills before they'll be stepping up and jumping on the trucks as senior firefighters in the years to come."
What do you think? Have your say by sending a Letter to the Editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.