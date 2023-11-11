New shearing competition draws a crowd at 160th Westbury Show

A splash of rain in the morning couldn't stop the Westbury Show from going ahead, where an estimated 4000 people flocked to the town.
Horse competitions, dog demonstrations and a newly introduced interstate shearing and wool-handling competition drew in families and spectators alike.
Show president Kevin Lattin said they had a "bit of a scare" when the rain came in, with fears it could dampen the shearing competition.
"We had a truckload of sheep coming and if they get wet, you can't shear them," Mr Lattin said.
"But lucky enough they missed the rain and by the time they got here the rain had gone away; it's a new addition to the show and it's going really well."
The shearing competition saw Tasmania's best shearers and wool handlers pitted against representatives from the mainland states, with 71 competitors in attendance.
A Remembrance Day ceremony was also held at 11am, something Mr Lattin described as a "touching ceremony".
"Especially in an area so big, where you see 4000 people stop and stand there for a moment," he said.
Mr Lattin said organisers have tried to make the show "family friendly" over the years.
"For kids and young families it's really good show and there's lots to see, you don't have to put your hand in your pocket all the time," Mr Lattin said.
"There's free face painting, a free puppet show and horse rides, laser tag ... it seems to have found the market for itself and it's been successful."
