New shearing competition draws a crowd at 160th Westbury Show

Duncan Bailey
November 12 2023 - 5:00am
Emily Spencer of Cressy and Lachie Green of Oatlands during a sheep shearing competition at the Westbury Show. Picture Phillip Biggs
A splash of rain in the morning couldn't stop the Westbury Show from going ahead, where an estimated 4000 people flocked to the town.

