Queechy High School's Kobe Arrowsmith going to Olympic Change-Maker summit

Kobe Arrowsmith's year just keeps getting better.
It started with his debut at the National Cricket Inclusion Championships in February where Tasmania made the grand final in the Intellectual Disability division in Brisbane.
Then came division one premiership success in the National AFL Inclusion Carnival in October where, also on debut, he was named Tassie's best and fairest while being the side's leading goal-kicker with 20 majors.
Tasmania came from behind to beat South Australia by four points.
The 15-year-old said he was the youngest player across all teams at the footy carnival which was also in Brisbane.
The teenager received more great news this week, being selected in the Australian Olympic Change-Maker program.
It recognises secondary school students from around the country who have demonstrated great leadership and drive positive change in their schools and communities.
Arrowsmith, along with about 20 other students, will attend a three-day summit at the Australian Institute of Sport in Canberra starting on December 5.
He'll work alongside Olympians and share his insights as they put recommendations to the Australian Olympic Committee.
"I'm very excited to meet some Olympians and the other people that have been selected," he said.
Arrowsmith's teacher Hadyn Goss nominated the Queechy High School Grade 10 for the honour.
The Launceston youngster submitted a one-minute video expressing his interest in attending the national summit and outlined how he had shown leadership.
Goss spoke glowingly of the school sports leader who plays club cricket with South Launceston.
"He's a massive treasure for our school and he'll definitely be missed next year when he moves on to college."
Elaborating further, he said Arrowsmith was always wanting to help out with school sport including the athletics and swimming carnivals.
He praised the teenager for coaching his own Southern Raiders under-14 soccer team.
"Most kids at that age are just focused on their own sport and their own thing," he said.
"They don't have the foresight to think about others in the way Kobe does."
Goss added Arrowsmith was one of three selected from Tassie for the summit and it was a top effort considering nominations were open for grades 10-12.
"It goes to show the magnitude of what he's been able to achieve," he said of the Grade 10's selection.
