George Town, Launceston nurses recognised among state's best

Two Northern nurses were recognised for exceptional service at an awards ceremony on Friday night.
George Town Hospital registered nurse Tina Evans took out the rising star award, while nurse unit manager Stacey Higgins, of the Launceston Community Nursing Service, won the innovation category.
Southern duo Tammy Harvey and Becky French were named nurse and midwife of the year respectively, while the North-West RADAR team won team of the year.
The Tasmanian public sector nursing and midwifery excellence awards recognise the skill and dedication of health professionals across Tasmania.
Health Minister Guy Barnett praised the winners and finalists.
"Our nurses and midwives do an extraordinary job every day to take care of Tasmanians and I thank them for this important work," Minister Barnett said.
"Nurses and midwives are the backbone of our health system and are vital to the provision of safe, high-quality health care to the Tasmanian community."
