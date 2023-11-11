The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

George Town, Launceston nurses recognised among state's best

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated November 11 2023 - 1:34pm, first published 1:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nurse of the year Tammy Harvey with Health Minister Guy Barnett. Picture supplied
Nurse of the year Tammy Harvey with Health Minister Guy Barnett. Picture supplied

Two Northern nurses were recognised for exceptional service at an awards ceremony on Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.