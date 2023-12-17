Launceston's Christmas wishlist: an A-Z alphabetical adventure

What do you give to the city that has everything?
We've come up with 26 gift ideas that would make Launceston even brighter this Christmas.
Let us know what we've missed in the comments!
... is for Aldi to come and keep the big supermarkets on their toes. We're all packing our own bags at this point anyway so we may as well do it in a German-style frenzy.
... is for the Birchalls building to be something again.
... is for consensus on public holidays. Are we still up for Launceston Show day? Exactly how many hours of Launceston Cup day are we supposed to be getting off? What kind of recreation should we be doing on Recreation Day?
... is for direct flights to more places. Canberra, Cairns, Perth, Hawaii.
... is for e-scooters being left in specific e-scooter parking spaces and absolutely nowhere else.
... is for ferry - we've got a river we may as well use it a bit.
... is for the Gorge Walk reopening three months ahead of schedule.
... is for Hobart to just back off a little bit.
... is for an ice skating rink, or maybe just Roller World to make a glorious return.
... is for the JackJumpers winning this year's NBL title.
... is for King Charles visiting, we haven't had a royal here for ages.
... is for Launceston Lightning. Hobart Hurricanes have had 21 tournaments for zero trophies, maybe a name change could break the drought.
... is for the Midland Highway to take two hours and have no roadworks.
... is for Nando's. 2024 is the year.
... is for the Ozone layer to give us a touch more UV protection. Some of us are cooking down here!
... is for parking. More free spaces in the city, and we're not sure about these fines going up either.
... is for queue - to actually have to line up for something once in a while so we can all appreciate how good we've got it.
... is for rich mainlanders to buy their fifth investment property somewhere else.
... is for supermarkets to ease up with the self-service checkouts. Keep that stuff for Sydney please.
... is for the Tamar River to be clean. We want it so clean we can swim in it, drink it, bottle it up, and sell it to other states at exorbitant prices.
... is for UTAS Stadium becoming the home of the new Tassie AFL team.
... is for Van Zetten, Albert, Launceston's longest-serving mayor, named Australian of the year or knighted or at least something.
... is for winter to be a bit warmer - all nine months of it.
... is for xylophones and very little else.
... is for the YMCA coming back better than ever.
... is for the Zig Zag track to be even steeper so when the actual Gorge Walk reopens we'll be the fittest city in Australia.
Merry Christmas!
